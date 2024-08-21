2 bodies found during search of sunken yacht off Sicily, reports say

Divers have found two bodies as they search the wreckage of a sunken superyacht off the coast of Sicily, according to reports.

The discovery of the bodies on Wednesday — which came amid the search for six missing people — was reported by both Reuters and Italian media.

The Associated Press also confirmed that rescue crews were seen unloading a body bag at a port in Porticello.

Among those reported missing were British tech mogul Mike Lynch, his 18-year-old daughter Hannah, and associates who had successfully defended him in a recent U.S. federal fraud trial, according to The Associated Press.

RELATED STORY | British tech giant Mike Lynch missing after possible tornado flips yacht

Officials have not released any identifying information of the two bodies.

Four people still remain unaccounted for.

The yacht sank in a storm early Monday, and 15 people escaped via a lifeboat and were rescued by a nearby sailboat, AP said. Civil protection officials believe the yacht was struck by a tornado over the water.

This is a developing story. Check back with Scripps News for updates.

RELATED STORY | Yacht that sank off Sicily was carrying people celebrating tech magnate's acquittal; 6 missing