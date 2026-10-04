Woman struck and killed while crossing Golf Links Road, police say

TUCSON. ARIZ. (KGUN) — A 52-year-old woman has died after being struck by a pickup truck while crossing East Golf Links Road late Friday night, according to the Tucson Police Department.

Officers responded to the 7200 block of East Golf Links Road at about 10:19 p.m. on Oct. 2 for a collision involving a pedestrian. Tucson Fire Department crews transported the woman to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police identified the victim as Andrea Lynn Behlers. Investigators say roadway evidence and witness statements indicate Behlers was crossing Golf Links Road from north to south when she was struck by a white 2017 Toyota Tacoma. Detectives determined she was not in a crosswalk at the time of the collision.

The driver of the pickup was not injured and remained at the scene. An officer with the Impaired Driving Enforcement Unit determined the driver was not impaired, according to police.

No arrests or citations have been issued, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Police said Tucson has recorded 63 traffic fatalities so far in 2026, including 24 pedestrian deaths. At the same point in 2025, the city had recorded 65 traffic fatalities, including 19 pedestrian deaths.

