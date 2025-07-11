'White Sage Fire' prompts evacuations of Jacob Lake and Grand Canyon's North Rim

JACOB LAKE, AZ — Evacuations have been ordered for areas near Jacob Lake, in northern Arizona, and the north part of the Grand Canyon due to the White Sage Fire.

Jacob Lake is located southeast of Fredonia along U.S. Highway 89A.

The White Sage Fire, believed to have been caused by lightning, is currently at 1,000 acres and 0% containment.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office issued a "GO" evacuation order on Thursday for some areas, and expanded the area on Friday due to the rapid growth of the fire:

North Boundary: Utah Border

East Boundary: House Rock Valley Road/ Buffalo Ranch Road

West Boundary: Kaibab National Forest Boundary

South Boundary: Grand Canyon National Park

The immediate part of Jacob Lake is under "SET" status.

All visitors at the Grand Canyon's North Rim are also being ordered to evacuate the area.

CCSO is evacuating the area of Jacob Lake as well as dispersed camping in the Kaibab National Forest.

The National Park Service posted the following message on its website Thursday:

Due to the advancing White Sage Fire, located approximately 15 miles southeast of Fredonia, all visitors on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park are required to evacuate immediately. The fire is moving toward Jacob Lake, AZ, which is currently under evacuation orders. Highway 89A to Fredonia is closed. Highway 89A east toward Lees Ferry and Page remains OPEN.

Evacuees should travel calmly at a normal rate of speed and stay on paved roads only. North Rim day use is closed until further notice.

ROAD CLOSURE