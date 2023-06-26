UPDATES: Wilbur Fire is 78% contained at 10,279 acres

Crews are continuing to make progress on the Wilbur Fire, burning on the Mogollon Ranger District of the Coconino National Forest.

The Coconino National Forest Service released an update on Sunday, June 25. The park says the fire has now burned 10,279 acres, and is around 78% contained.

Officials say the fire originally started on May 21, 2023, and was caused by a lightning strike. At this time, no structures are threatened by the flames.

An Area Emergency Closure order remains in effect for those in the immediate area. You can read more about that notice here.