Some rural Arizona residents warned to be ready to evacuate

National Forest Service
Evacuation orders have been issued as the Tiger Fire burns east of Crown King. As of Thursday morning, fire officials said the fire has grown to 13,175 acres and is 29% contained.
Posted at 12:09 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 15:09:54-04

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Yavapai County authorities on Thursday raised the pre-evacuation status of the small rural community of Crown King. That's due to an active wildfire that has forced closure of several roads in an area west of Interstate 17.

The Sheriff’s Office raised Crown King’s status to “set” — meaning that residents should be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice. The office also said only Crown King residents and fire personnel would be allowed to use a road into the community 54 miles north of Phoenix.

The lightning-started fire has burned around 21 square miles and was contained around 29% of its perimeter.

