Evacuations underway as Wildhorse Fire threatens multiple structures near Hereford

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — UPDATE 2:47 PM

Fire crews have stopped the forward progress of the Wildhorse Fire located near Hereford, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

Crews are working to get containment around the fire. Evacuations are still in place. State Route 92 is closed in both directions, between mileposts 327 and 343, south of Sierra Vista.

———

Just east of Ramsey Canyon, the Wildhorse Fire is at 30 acres and still running.

Palominas Fire District responded Wednesday morning, and Arizona Forestry and Fire will take command as multiple structures are at risk.

#AZForestry responding to new start near #Hereford. Air Attack is reporting 30 acres and running w/structures threatened. Fire is approx. 3 miles E of Ramsey Canyon. #AZFire #CochiseCounty pic.twitter.com/yLHA2aFhFm — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 22, 2023

AZ Forest Service initiated air attacks and Cochise County residents are alerted.

Evacuations are underway in areas south of Three Canyons, east of Highway 92 to Deer Ridge, Wildhorse area, and Andalusian Way area.

The wind is pushing the fire in the Palominas area toward Valley View Elementary School.

State Route 92 is currently closed between Hereford Rd. and Coronado Memorial Rd. with alternate routes on Palominas Rd. and Hereford Rd.

The area should be avoided until further notice.