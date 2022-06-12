Watch
Pipeline Fire burning north of Flagstaff, evacuations ordered

Posted at 11:49 AM, Jun 12, 2022
FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Firefighters are battling the Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff.

The fire sparked about six miles north of Flagstaff, just west of Schultz Pass, and has spread several acres.

It was reported at about 10:15 a.m. Sunday.

Coconino National Forest officials announced it has burned several acres and is very active on all flanks.

Currently, there is one Hotshot crew on scene with another en route, one dozer, one water tender, three patrol units, and six engines.

Four air tankers and one Type 3 helicopter have been ordered, according to the Coconino National Forest.

Hikers and others in the area are being told to leave, especially those in the Schultz area down to the Fort Valley Trailhead.

The areas of West Schultz Pass Road (FS420), FS 557, FS576, FS522, FS 556 and Arizona Snowbowl are in GO status due to wildfire, according to Coconino County Emergency Management. Mt. Elden Lookout Road and Mt. Elden Estates are under SET evacuation status.

Pipeline Fire, photo from ABC15 view Tracy Bremmeyer.

