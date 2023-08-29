Watch Now
New report highlights dangers of wildfires in Arizona

CoreLogic's 2023 Wildfire Risk Report places Arizona at 5th among states with most homes at risk of damage from wildfires.
Posted at 6:42 AM, Aug 29, 2023
A new report emphasizes the risk wildfires pose to communities across the state.

According to the2023 CoreLogic Wildfire Risk Report, Arizona places 5th among states with the most homes at risk of damage from wildfires.

Across the state, more than 120,000 homes were deemed at-risk, with a total reconstruction value of $36.4 billion.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management has a map that outlines which regions across the state are most at risk. You can view that map here.

According to the map, areas most at risk in Southern Arizona include Tanque Verde, Catalina and Casas Adobes.

