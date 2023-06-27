Fort Huachuca reports wildfire, evacuations

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A wildfire near Canelo Road and West Hemp Road prompted some personnel evacuations near Fort Huachuca Tuesday morning.

According to communications from Fort Huachuca, the West Gate is closed and a Black Tower is under a shelter in place.

Army officials say the U.S. Forest Service is providing air support to control the fire.

Canelo Road between the West Gate and Wren Arena was closed as of 10:40 a.m. Army officials say all personnel in the area are accounted for.

KGUN 9 will provide updates as more information becomes available.