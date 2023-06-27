Watch Now
Fort Huachuca reports wildfire, evacuations

Fort Huachuca | U.S. Army
Air crews work the Western Hemp Fire near Fort Huachuca.
Posted at 11:07 AM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 14:12:24-04

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A wildfire near Canelo Road and West Hemp Road prompted some personnel evacuations near Fort Huachuca Tuesday morning.

According to communications from Fort Huachuca, the West Gate is closed and a Black Tower is under a shelter in place.

Army officials say the U.S. Forest Service is providing air support to control the fire.

Canelo Road between the West Gate and Wren Arena was closed as of 10:40 a.m. Army officials say all personnel in the area are accounted for.

KGUN 9 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

----

