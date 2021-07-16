Watch
Forests in Arizona lifting, reducing some fire restrictions

Dyan Bone/AP
In this March 21, 2017, photo released by U.S. Forest Service, Southwestern Region, Kaibab National Forest with Bill Williams Mountain, background, in Williams, Ariz., is viewed. Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests announced Wednesday, May 16, 2018, that some parts will be closed to the public, although officials have not decided which ones. That is after the Kaibab National Forest on May 11, 2018, announced the temporary closure of about 15,000 acres centered on Bill Williams Mountain near Williams. The closure is intended to protect the watershed for Williams, a northern Arizona city that is a jumping-off point for many visitors to Grand Canyon National Park. (Dyan Bone/U.S. Forest Service via AP)
Posted at 12:00 PM, Jul 16, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Recent rain and cooler temperatures are prompting several national forests across Arizona to lift or scale back prohibitions and other restrictions on campfires and other open-flame activities that were previously implemented to reduce the threat of severe wildfires.

Forests announcing changes effective Friday included Apache-Sitgreaves, Coconino, Kaibab Prescott and Tonto.

Some forests said they still have closures and restrictions in some areas due to active wildfires and other circumstances. The Apache-Sitgreaves, Coconino and Kaibab forests said they rescinded all fire restrictions, while the Prescott and Tonto forests said they were reducing restrictions on fire and shooting but still prohibiting fires and smoking in some settings.

