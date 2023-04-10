Fire near Tubac reaches approximately 100 acres

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A wildfire burning near Tubac, Ariz. since Sunday has reached about 100 acres, according to Tubac Fire District.
The fire is burning in a remote area and not near any structures as of Monday morning
Authorities have not been able to provide information on containment at this time.
KGUN 9 will provide additional details as they are made available.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter