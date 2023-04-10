Watch Now
Fire near Tubac reaches approximately 100 acres

Tubac, Ariz. is located off I-19 in Santa Cruz County, approximately 50 miles south of Tucson.
Posted at 10:30 AM, Apr 10, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A wildfire burning near Tubac, Ariz. since Sunday has reached about 100 acres, according to Tubac Fire District.

The fire is burning in a remote area and not near any structures as of Monday morning

Authorities have not been able to provide information on containment at this time.

KGUN 9 will provide additional details as they are made available.

