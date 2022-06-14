Evacuations underway as Pipeline Fire burns north of Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — The Pipeline Fire and Haywire Fire have scorched thousands of acres near Flagstaff, forcing evacuations for several communities.

The Pipeline Fire was reported around 10 a.m. Sunday, June 12. It has burned 20,000 acres as of Tuesday, according to National Interagency Fire Center data.

An update was given by fire officials Monday around 5 p.m.:

Location: 6 miles north of Flagstaff

6 miles north of Flagstaff Size and containment: 20,000 acres, according to National Interagency Fire Center data; 0% containment

20,000 acres, according to National Interagency Fire Center data; 0% containment Cause: Believed to be human-caused, man in custody

Believed to be human-caused, man in custody Evacuations:

GO: Areas of West Schultz Pass Road (FS420), FS 557, FS576, FS522, FS 556 GO: Arizona Snowbowl GO: Crater Estates GO: Timberline South of Brandis GO: Neighborhood along Highway 89 North in the Sacred Mountain Trading Post area (both sides of highway) GO: All areas on Highway 89 north from Cullim Lane/Silver Saddle Road and east to Slayton Ranch Road SET: Mt. Elden Lookout Road SET: Mt. Elden Estates SET: Doney Park SET: Areas north of Sacred Mountain Trading Post to Antelope Hills and Sinagua Trading Post

Shelter information: Red Cross Shelter at Sinagua Middle School in Flagstaff, animal shelter set up at Fort Tuthill

Red Cross Shelter at Sinagua Middle School in Flagstaff, animal shelter set up at Fort Tuthill Closures: Arizona Snowbowl, U.S. 89 is closed north of Flagstaff from milepost 425 to milepost 445

Just over 2,195 households are in GO status as of Monday night because of the Pipeline Fire, according to fire officials. One building is believed to be destroyed in the fire but details on where that was have not been released.

Fire officials said that strong winds in the area forced the fire to move northeast as it spread Monday. They hope those winds will die down at least a bit on Tuesday.

The fire is burning on both sides of Highway 89, according to information from the scene Monday, but officials are treating the Haywire Fire as a separate incident until they can confirm if it was started by a spot fire from the Pipeline Fire or something else.

The Pipeline Fire is believed to be a human-caused blaze and a man has been taken into custody in connection to the fire.

EXCLUSIVE: Matthew Riser, man arrested in connection #pipelinefire, in federal court this morning for a hearing. Just spoke with his appointed attorney who says there’s no evidence suggesting he set the fire. Next hearing Thursday. Riser remains in custody. @abc15 @CoconinoCounty pic.twitter.com/dOCgUQlLII — Ashley Paredez (@AshleyOnABC15) June 13, 2022

The U.S. Forest Service announced the arrest of a 57-year-old man Sunday evening. Coconino County Sheriff's Office identified the person in custody as Matthew Riser.

Deputies responding to the fire were given the description of a white pickup truck quickly leaving the area where the fire started. Deputies eventually conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle and took Riser into custody.

Police documents say Riser admitted to burning toilet paper in the area and said he was not aware of fire restrictions.

He was booked into jail on multiple charges.

Officials say there are approximately 600 total firefighters involved in suppression efforts as of Monday evening. Residents who were evacuated waited in long lines Monday to be escorted back to their houses to get last-minute belongings, before being forced to leave again.

Officials hope reduced wind speeds on Tuesday will allow air support to help contain the fires.

A Red Cross Shelter is set up at Sinagua Middle School in Flagstaff and an animal shelter is set up at Fort Tuthill.

Additional Red Cross information can be received by calling 928-679-8525.

Escorts to and from properties within the evacuated areas will continue to be available from the East Valley Baptist Church at 10655 N. U.S. 89.

Coconino County National Forest Incident commander Aaron Graeser says some of the assessments done after the Tunnel Fire will have to be redone because the Pipeline Fire is burning through the same area.

U.S. 89 is closed north of Flagstaff from milepost 425 to milepost 445.

US 89 remains CLOSED north of Flagstaff due to the #PipelineFire.



NB lanes are closed at milepost 425 while SB lanes are closed at milepost 445.



Here is a current look at US 89 at Campbell Ave. pic.twitter.com/6jnX0kM5iX — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 13, 2022

Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy signed a Declaration of Emergency Monday night in response to the fire.