Elgin Bridge Fire torches more than 1,000 acres, evacuations in progress

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A wildfire near Elgin, Ariz. has spread to as many as 1,500 acres.
According to Arizona State Forestry, the Elgin Bridge Fire is about a half a mile northeast of Elgin. Structures are threatened and evacuations are in progress.
The blaze is moving northeast through heavy grass and is advancing up Mustang Mountain.
The fire is estimated to be between 1,000 and 1,500 acres.
#AZForestry has taken command of the #ElginBridgeFire, est. 1/2 mi. NE #Elgin. Structures threatened w/evacs in progress. Wind-driven fire moving NE thru heavy grass & making run up Mustang Mountain. Per AA, fire approx. 1,000-1,500 acres & active on all sides. #AZFire pic.twitter.com/3vRGDKjMTQ— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) May 23, 2022
The Sonoita-Elgin Fire District is also on scene.
Firefighters are classifying this fire as a "Type 3 incident."
