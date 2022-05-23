Watch
Elgin Bridge Fire torches more than 1,000 acres, evacuations in progress

Arizona State Forestry says structures threatened
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Arizona State Forestry
Posted at 1:42 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 17:24:59-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A wildfire near Elgin, Ariz. has spread to as many as 1,500 acres.

According to Arizona State Forestry, the Elgin Bridge Fire is about a half a mile northeast of Elgin. Structures are threatened and evacuations are in progress.

The blaze is moving northeast through heavy grass and is advancing up Mustang Mountain.

The fire is estimated to be between 1,000 and 1,500 acres.

The Sonoita-Elgin Fire District is also on scene.

Firefighters are classifying this fire as a "Type 3 incident."

——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star, where he was a movie critic, columnist, and reporter. He has penned three books: Secrets of a Stingy Scoundrel, Stormin' Mormon and Zeta Male. A University of Arizona business graduate, he has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

