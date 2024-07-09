Brush fires burning near Kearny, Arizona forces evacuations

KEARNY, AZ — Brush fires burning near Kearny, Arizona have forced evacuations as officials say some homes are in danger.

Kearny is located northeast of Tucson and southeast of the Valley.

According to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, State Route 177 southbound is closed in the area as several small brush fires continue to burn.

#AZForestry & @BLMAZFire resources responding to 2nd fire, less than mile south of #RayFire near SR 177.



New start est. 1/2 ac. at this time but burning in heavy veg; brush/grass. SEATs requested along w/2 add'l state hand crews.



SR-177 SB still closed near N Old Ray Rd (MP… pic.twitter.com/RO08pcn6Xc — AZ Dept. Forestry and Fire Management (@azstateforestry) July 9, 2024

The fires are approximately 20 acres in total and are burning in heavy vegetation including brush and grass near North Old Ray Road, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management. Fire officials say there are a total of three brush fires burning in the area.

Residents north of Shake Drive have been placed in "Go Evacuate" status. Residents south of Shake Drive are in "Set Status."

The Kearny Elementary School cafeteria has been designated as an evacuation center, according to PCSO.

It's unclear how many homes have been evacuated at this time. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.