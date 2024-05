BOWIE, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 40-acre fire is burning in Bowie, Ariz., according to Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

According to CCSO, the fire likely started as a structure fire then progressed into a wildfire.

So far, CCSO tells KGUN 9 that three structures and three vehicles have been damaged, with one person injured.

KGUN 9 will provide updates as they become avaiable.