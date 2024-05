TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management (DFFM) says the Simmons Fire is currently burning near Arizona Highway 177 in Pinal County. The fire is about 20 acres, and firefighters are enroute.

DFFM says four small aircraft will assist in dousing the fire.

We can still see the smoke from the fire some 70 miles away on KGUN9's Mt. Bigelow Camera. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says the area has been placed in 'SET' status.