Wind is staying and some rain chances coming later this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It was a warmer day today and we saw some wind! It was the perfect day to go hiking or out for a walk with the dog!

Our high was hovering at about 73-74 in the Tucson metro area. Some neighborhoods like the Catalina Foothills saw 74 degrees while other places in the metro area like Vail saw 71 degrees.

However, some places like Organ Pipe and Ajo even saw the lower eighties!

Our highs for part of this week will be sitting at about five degrees above what we normally see during this time of the year.

Wind gusts got up to at least 12 miles per hour in Tucson today and we are going to be seeing that wind until about Thursday or Friday before we cool down.

In Tucson our low tomorrow is going to be 49 degrees while some places in Southern Arizona like Sonoita will see the upper thirties. Ajo will even get as high as 54 degrees for our low tomorrow.

Tucson’s high tomorrow will be 78 degrees while some places like Sasabe will see the lower seventies.

Chances of rain in Tucson and Cochise County will be the strongest during the middle and later part of the week.

Cochise county wx march 10

Cochise County saw highs that were all in the sixties. Places like Benson, Willcox and Bowie saw 65, but some places like Douglas and Bisbee saw the upper sixties.

Wind was also persistent throughout the afternoon, but started to slow down towards the early evening hours. Wind speeds got to about 12 miles per hour in Douglas.

The lows tomorrow in Cochise County will be in the thirties and forties. Willcox will see the lowest low at 33 degrees while Sierra Vista will see the highest low at 43 degrees.

Most places in Cochise County will see highs in the lower seventies tomorrow with the exception of Bisbee, which will see a high of 69 degrees.

