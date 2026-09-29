Widespread storms continue Tuesday with heavy rain possible

Southeast Arizona will remain active Tuesday as a strong system moving through the region interacts with deep tropical moisture spreading in from the south and southwest.

The combination will produce widespread showers and thunderstorms, with heavy rainfall possible that could lead to localized flash flooding.

Temperatures will also be cooler Tuesday. Tucson is expected to reach 77 degrees, while Ajo and Organ Pipe will be warmer near 80 degrees. Green Valley will reach around 76 degrees.

Overnight lows will be comfortable, with Tucson falling to around 68 degrees. Ajo will drop to about 66 degrees, while Green Valley will be near 65.

Across Cochise County, Sierra Vista will reach around 73 degrees Tuesday, with highs in the low to mid-70s for many communities. Willcox and Douglas could reach 75 degrees, while Benson will be near 72 and Bisbee around 70.

The active weather pattern is expected to continue through Tuesday before drier conditions begin to move in later in the week.

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