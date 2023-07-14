When there’s no escaping the heat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It makes plenty of sense to stay out of this heat but sometimes life forces you out into the weather anyway.

Pastor Steve Hilton has had loftier missions but on this hot July morning, the mission is to cut the lawn at Glad Tidings Assembly of God..

KGUN9 reporter Craig Smith asked, “When you went out and looked at the lawn and considered the temperature, what was that like?”

Pastor Hilton: “Well, I know it's something that needs to be done and get to it last week. So I decided it's only gonna get hotter today and they're not always easy to do at night. So let's just get after it.”

Ar 22nd and Country Club, at Hot Dogs Obregon Yayo, It’s hard to tell whether the dogs on the grill are hotter than Luis Ferre’, the man grilling them.

He says, “If the weather is 104, here it’s 120. You receive the heat of the steamer and the grill.”

Craig: “How do you keep going?”

Luis: “Only God knows.”

He hopes someday he’ll sell enough dogs to open a restaurant to get himself, and his customers out of the heat.

At Bella’s Gelato on Speedway, they were hustling in a truckload of refreshing, frosty, treats but they will not be in the beautiful blast from the freezer for long. Some of the gelato will go from the air-conditioned shop to their food truck where the gelato’s protected from heat but owner Elizabeth Sebring is not.

Craig Smith asked: “Even though you've got all this frozen product in that trailer does it get hot standing in there?

Elizabeth: “Oh yeah, it's well over 100 degrees even with air conditioners it's like sitting in a tin can.”

This dangerous heat has kept first responders busy. Since June 1st Tucson Fire and other nearby fire departments have responded to 82 heat-related calls. Tucson Fire says 66 of those incidents happened in the last three weeks,

