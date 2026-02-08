What weather you can expect on Super Bowl Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A low pressure system moving through Mexico will bring scattered light showers and thunderstorms to areas east and southeast of Tucson today, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather system is tracking down along the Baja Peninsula and across Sonora, Mexico this weekend. Residents in southeastern Arizona can expect scattered precipitation with some embedded thunderstorms through today.

Additional showers remain possible along the International Border Sunday afternoon into Monday as the system continues to move through the region. It should not affect any outdoor activities you may have planned.

Meteorologists have updated their forecast after observing increased shower and storm activity across southwest Cochise County during the early evening hours. Showers and storms moving through Sierra Vista have produced between 0.15 and 0.25 inches of rainfall.

Some elevated storm cores have been observed across eastern Santa Cruz and southwest Cochise counties, where very small hail may have accompanied the showers.

Another weather system is expected to arrive late next week, bringing additional chances for precipitation to the area.

Despite the wet weather, afternoon high temperatures will remain six to 10 degrees above normal through the middle of next week.

