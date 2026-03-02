Well-above-normal temperatures continue Tuesday across Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Well-above-normal afternoon temperatures will continue across Southeast Arizona on Tuesday.

Some modest cooling is expected by midweek, but temperatures will remain well above normal. A few afternoon breezes are expected today and Tuesday, with another round of breezes Thursday. Dry conditions will prevail through the work week.

Tucson is forecast to drop to 56 degrees overnight. The rest of Pima County will see similar lows in the 50s. Sierra Vista is expected to reach an overnight low of 52 degrees. Other areas of Cochise County are forecast to see cooler temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Most areas can expect afternoon highs in the 80s Tuesday. Unlike Monday, virtually no locations are expected to reach 90 degrees. Tucson is forecast to reach 84 degrees, while Sierra Vista is expected to top out near 80 degrees.

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

