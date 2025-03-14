Weather system continues to move through Southern Arizona on Friday

TUCSON, AZ (KGUN) — Southern Arizona gets a break from the 70s on Friday as another weather system moves through the region bringing more chances of rain and mountain snow, mainly later in the evening on Friday.

Lows Friday morning in the 30s for much of Southern Arizona, while areas of Cochise County will see temperatures in the 20s.

Daytime highs won’t warm up too much with Tucson’s high expected at 55 degrees. Other areas will see daytime highs reach the uppers 40s, low 50s.

Breezy conditions also expected tomorrow, albeit not as strong as Thursday with winds between 15 and 25 miles per hour.

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

