Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather system continues to move through Southern Arizona on Friday

It will be a cold friday morning across southern arizona with lows in the upper 20s to 30s. Tucson's morning low projected at 38 degrees. Things don't look to warm up too much with daytime highs in the 50s, including 55 degrees in Tucson.
Posted

TUCSON, AZ (KGUN) — Southern Arizona gets a break from the 70s on Friday as another weather system moves through the region bringing more chances of rain and mountain snow, mainly later in the evening on Friday.

Lows Friday morning in the 30s for much of Southern Arizona, while areas of Cochise County will see temperatures in the 20s.

Daytime highs won’t warm up too much with Tucson’s high expected at 55 degrees. Other areas will see daytime highs reach the uppers 40s, low 50s.

Breezy conditions also expected tomorrow, albeit not as strong as Thursday with winds between 15 and 25 miles per hour.

----

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
KGUN 9 Neighborhood Network

Neighborhood Network