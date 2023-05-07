Weather Rollercoaster: cooler temperatures before hot weather

TUCSON

We are seeing a lot of warm weather across southern Arizona and that's what's making it a really beautiful day to go hiking or go for a swim!

We reached the mid to upper 80s in Tucson today and in Tucson's metro area but in some places like Saddlebrooke we saw 75 degree weather.

However, across the Southern Arizona region we mostly saw the 80s.

In places like Sierra Vista, it reached 80 degrees and 83 degrees in Douglas.

However, in Tucson we are going to dip down about twenty degrees tonight.

We’re also going to be seeing some wind in the forecast these next few days during the afternoon and then it will die down at night.

Tomorrow morning we're going to see a lot of upper forties and lower fifties across southern Arizona.

However, there will be a really big difference in the afternoon. Tomorrow those upper 80s are coming back!

We will then transition to ninety degree weather on Monday and Tuesday before cooling down Wednesday and Thursday. We will then be returning right back up to the nineties on Friday and Saturday.

SIERRA VISTA

In Sierra Vista, we are seeing the same cooling down trend as Tucson. We will reach the upper seventies on Wednesday before we get right back up to warmer temperatures in the upper 80s next weekend.

Just some beautiful weather all across our region!

Cochise County weather

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

