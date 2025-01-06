Weather pattern changes this week include mountain and valley snow on Wednesday

TUCSON, AZ (KGUN) — Mild temperatures with light winds are expected through Tuesday, with a significant change in the weather pattern Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Expect much colder temperatures, breezy to windy conditions, and chances for precipitation with this pattern switch. Although precipitation amounts are expected to be light, the valley floors east of Tucson may be impacted with up to an inch of snowfall Wednesday morning.

Lows on Monday will range between the 30s and 40s across the region.

Any freezing morning temperatures will mainly be in Cochise county.

Daytime highs are expected to reach at least 70s for many, including Tucson with a projected high of 73 degrees.

Daytime highs for cochise county will be in the 60s.

