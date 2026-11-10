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Warm Veterans Day ahead as Pacific systems line up rain chances for Friday

Tucson reaches 82 on Veterans Day with temperatures near to slightly above normal all week. A series of Pacific systems brings rain chances and cooler air Friday into next week.
Warm Veterans Day ahead as Pacific systems line up rain chances for Friday
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TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona stays mild through the workweek, with temperatures near to slightly above normal before a series of Pacific weather systems brings rain chances and cooler air starting Friday.

Those systems will move through the region Friday and into early next week.

Veterans Day starts cool, with Wednesday morning lows in the low to mid-50s across much of the Tucson metro. Tucson drops to 53 degrees, while Vail and SaddleBrooke dip into the upper 40s. Mount Lemmon starts at 43.

Wednesday afternoon highs climb to around 80 for most of the metro, with Tucson reaching 82 degrees. Vail and SaddleBrooke stay a few degrees cooler in the mid-70s, and Mount Lemmon tops out at 56.

Southeastern Arizona starts Wednesday in the 40s, with Sierra Vista at 49 degrees. Willcox and Benson are the coldest spots at 42.

Afternoon highs reach the low 70s across Cochise County, with Sierra Vista at 72 degrees. Bisbee stays a bit cooler at 69.

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