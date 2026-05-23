Warm temperatures continue across Southern Arizona this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dry conditions are expected to continue across Southeast Arizona through Saturday night before a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms develops Sunday afternoon into Monday, mainly east and southeast of Tucson.

Lingering precipitation chances could continue early Tuesday near the New Mexico state line before drier conditions return by the middle of the week and continue into next weekend.

High temperatures across the region are expected to remain within a couple degrees of normal through next week.

Breezy winds are expected east of Tucson Monday and Tuesday, followed by more widespread breezy to windy conditions across Southeast Arizona Wednesday and Thursday.

Overnight lows Sunday morning will generally fall into the 60s across much of Pima County.

Tucson is forecast to wake up to a low near 65 degrees, while many communities across the county also remain in the 60s. Cooler locations, including Sasabe and Green Valley, are expected to see lows in the 50s.

Across Cochise County, overnight temperatures will follow a similar pattern. Sierra Vista is forecast to see a low near 59 degrees Sunday morning.

Afternoon temperatures on Sunday will warm into the 90s across much of Southern Arizona.

Tucson is expected to reach a high near 96 degrees, while communities across Pima County also climb into the 90s.

In Cochise County, Sierra Vista is forecast to top out around 86 degrees, with many surrounding communities warming into the 80s.

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