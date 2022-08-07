Warm temperatures and active monsoon through the weekend

TUCSON, Arizona (KGUN) — Monsoon storms are active throughout the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

Tonight's storms are bringing winds over 60 mph and can bring penny sized hail to the Tucson metro area. There is a flash flood warning near Nogales and in Cochise County. It's moving quickly through the area but the storms will be back on Sunday evening.

The storms are keeping our temperatures under the triple digits with high 90s throughout the weekend and the start of next week.

