Warm start to the week with rain chances returning late Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dry and warm weather will continue across Southern Arizona through Tuesday, with the potential for record high temperatures at a few locations to start the week.

Overnight lows early Monday will fall to around 48 degrees in Tucson. Southern portions of Pima County will see similar temperatures in the 40s, while central and western areas of the county dip into the 50s. Sierra Vista will also start the day in the 40s, with a low near 46 degrees.

By Monday afternoon, highs will climb into the 80s across much of the region. Tucson is expected to reach a high near 85 degrees as above-normal warmth continues.

Looking ahead, an approaching Pacific storm system is expected to bring a chance of rain showers beginning Tuesday night and continuing into next weekend. The system will also bring cooler temperatures, though highs are still expected to remain above normal for this time of year.

