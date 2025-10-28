Warm, Dry Weather Holds Through Weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny and warm conditions will continue across southern Arizona through the weekend. High temperatures will stay several degrees above normal for late October, while a brief cool-down arrives midweek for some eastern areas.

A dry backdoor cold front will move in from the east Wednesday into Thursday, bringing gusty winds, especially in areas more exposed to easterly flow, and slightly cooler temperatures.

Overnight lows on Wednesday will dip to around 61 degrees in Tucson, with central and western Pima County staying in the low 60s. Southern areas will fall into the 50s, while Sierra Vista cools to around 53 degrees and Willcox drops into the upper 40s.

Afternoon highs will remain warm on Wednesday, with Tucson topping out near 85 degrees. Ajo and Organ Pipe are expected to reach the 90s, while Cochise County stays about 10 to 15 degrees cooler. Sierra Vista’s high should reach around 75 degrees.

A Freeze Watch will go into effect Wednesday night through Thursday morning for eastern Cochise County below 5,000 feet and the Upper Gila River Valley, where temperatures could dip to or below freezing.

Dry air and plenty of sunshine will dominate the rest of the week, with only minor day-to-day changes expected heading into the weekend.

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

