Warm, dry weather continues before weekend storm chances

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warm and dry conditions will continue across southern Arizona through much of the work week, with temperatures running well above normal.

Highs from Wednesday through Friday are expected to be about 6 to 10 degrees above average, with more areas climbing into the 90s.

That includes Tucson, which is projected to reach a high of 91 degrees on Wednesday. Western areas like Ajo and Organ Pipe are expected to push into the mid-90s.

In Cochise County, Sierra Vista will warm to around 82 degrees, with similar highs across the county.

Morning temperatures will stay mild. Tucson is expected to start Wednesday near 60 degrees, with most of Pima County seeing lows in the 50s and 60s.

In Cochise County, Sierra Vista will wake up around 53 degrees, while areas like Willcox will be a bit cooler in the mid-40s.

Looking ahead, a weather system arriving this weekend will bring gusty south to southwest winds along with a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

That system is also expected to bring cooler temperatures, with highs dropping to slightly below normal by Sunday.

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