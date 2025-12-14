Warm, dry pattern keeps Tucson near 80 to start the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A dry and warm weather pattern is once again settling over Southern Arizona to start the week, bringing mild mornings and near-record afternoon warmth to the Tucson metro and surrounding areas.

Overnight lows in Tucson on Monday are expected to fall to around 51 degrees. Across the rest of Pima County, morning temperatures will range from the mid-40s to the low 50s, offering a cool start before rapid warming by midday.

Afternoon highs will climb well above average, with Tucson expected to reach 80 degrees. Other parts of Southern Arizona will also see warm conditions, including Organ Pipe and Green Valley, where highs are expected to reach the low 80s.

The dry pattern is expected to continue, keeping rain chances out of the forecast and allowing temperatures to remain elevated through the afternoon hours.

