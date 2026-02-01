Warm, comfortable afternoons ahead for Cochise County

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dry and warm conditions are expected across Cochise County this week as a ridge of high pressure settles over southeast Arizona. High temperatures will run 5 to 10 degrees above normal.

Easterly breezes will weaken to start the workweek, then return Wednesday and Thursday.

Monday morning will bring cool but seasonable lows across the county. Sierra Vista is expected to drop to 45 degrees overnight, while areas such as Benson and Bowie fall into the low 40s.

Afternoon temperatures will warm quickly under sunny skies. Sierra Vista is forecast to reach a high of 70 degrees, while communities including Bisbee and Bowie are expected to see daytime highs around 68 degrees.

Dry weather is expected to persist through the week with no rain chances in sight.

