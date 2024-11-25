Warm but comfortable temperatures on Monday for Cochise County

A lot of cloud cover could be on the way for much of Cochise County as we head towards Thanksgiving. Though, nothing in the way of precipitation.

Lows on Monday will range between the mid-30s for places like Wilcox to the upper-40s for other areas like Sierra Vista and Portal.

Highs across the county are expected to reach the low-70s for most. Though some areas could see daytime highs in the upper-60s.

Thanksgiving lows look to be in the upper 30s, low-40s. Highs expected in the low-70s.

