Warm, breezy week ahead with near-critical fire weather

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A dry front moving through southern Arizona is bringing breezy to locally windy conditions Sunday, along with a slight chance for mainly dry thunderstorms through the afternoon and early evening.

Those storms are expected to produce little to no rainfall, with gusty winds being the primary concern.

Looking ahead, warm and breezy conditions are expected to continue through much of the work week. By the second half of the week, conditions could approach near critical fire weather levels.

Monday morning will start mild across the region. Tucson is expected to wake up around 60 degrees, with much of Pima County at or just below that mark.

In Cochise County, Sierra Vista is forecast to see a low near 53 degrees, with some areas dipping into the upper 40s.

Afternoon temperatures will climb quickly. Central and western Pima County are expected to return to the 90s, while Tucson is forecast to reach around 89 degrees.

In Cochise County, Sierra Vista will be a bit cooler with a high near 81 degrees.

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