Warm, breezy weather continues before strong winds arrive Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warm and sunny conditions will continue across Southeast Arizona through Saturday before a dry weather system brings stronger winds and cooler temperatures heading into Sunday and Monday.

Afternoon highs through Saturday are expected to remain 3 to 7 degrees above normal across the region.

Overnight lows Saturday morning will fall into the 60s across central and western Pima County, including Tucson. Tucson is forecast to wake up to a low around 64 degrees.

Across Cochise County, temperatures will start off slightly cooler with lows in the 50s. Sierra Vista is expected to see an overnight low near 57 degrees.

By Saturday afternoon, Tucson is forecast to reach a high near 95 degrees, while much of Pima County climbs into the low to mid 90s.

Across Cochise County, Sierra Vista is expected to top out around 86 degrees. Other communities throughout the county will see highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A dry weather system tracking through the Great Basin this weekend will increase winds across Southern Arizona.

Breezy conditions are expected Saturday before winds strengthen Sunday into Monday. The system is also expected to lower temperatures to slightly below normal levels early next week.

The incoming system will also increase fire danger across the region.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. for all of Cochise County, Santa Cruz County and eastern Pima County, including Tucson.

Southwest winds are expected to range from 20 to 25 mph, with gusts reaching up to 45 mph.

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