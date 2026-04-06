Warm, breezy conditions Monday across southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southeast Arizona will stay warm with partly cloudy skies Sunday, as breezy east to southeast winds continue into Monday.

Those winds could create areas of blowing dust, especially across the Upper Gila River and San Simon valleys near the Arizona and New Mexico state line.

There is also a slight chance for mainly mountain showers on Monday.

Morning temperatures will remain mild heading into the new week. Tucson is expected to start Monday around 62 degrees, with most of the metro area and Pima County in the 60s.

In Cochise County, Sierra Vista will wake up near 52 degrees, while other areas across the county will see lows in the 50s and even some upper 40s.

Afternoon highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s across central and eastern Pima County, with Tucson reaching around 84 degrees. Western areas, including Ajo, are expected to warm into the low 90s.

In Cochise County, Sierra Vista is forecast to reach about 76 degrees, with the rest of the county also seeing highs in the 70s.

While rain chances remain limited, the main concern will be gusty winds and localized blowing dust.

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