Warm, breezy conditions continue across Southern Arizona on Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures across Southeast Arizona will remain near seasonal averages this week as a storm system tracking across the Great Basin keeps breezy to windy conditions in place through Monday.

Winds are expected to gradually decrease during the second half of the week, though periods of high clouds are expected to continue moving across the region.

Overnight temperatures Sunday morning will vary depending on location across Southern Arizona.

Tucson is forecast to see a low around 61 degrees. Many communities across Pima County will also wake up to temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Farther west, Ajo and Organ Pipe are both expected to see overnight lows near 61 degrees, while cooler spots such as Sasabe could fall to around 52 degrees by early Sunday morning.

Across Cochise County, a similar trend is expected.

Sierra Vista is forecast to drop to around 56 degrees overnight, with other communities across the county also expected to start the day with temperatures in the 50s.

Afternoon temperatures will warm comfortably into the 80s and low 90s across much of the region.

Tucson is expected to reach a high near 92 degrees Sunday afternoon, while many communities, including Ajo, Sasabe and Vail climb into the 80s.

In Cochise County, Sierra Vista is forecast to top out around 81 degrees.

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