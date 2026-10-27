Warm and dry through Thursday, then storms return Friday with heavy rain possible

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona stays dry and a few degrees warmer than normal through Thursday before scattered showers and thunderstorms return Friday, bringing the chance for moderate to heavy rain.

Storms ease up Saturday, which is good news for Halloween plans. Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms then move back in Sunday and last into Monday, with more moderate to heavy rain possible Sunday. Temperatures drop below normal Friday and stay there through the weekend.

Tuesday afternoon highs climb into the mid-80s across much of the Tucson metro. Marana and Picture Rocks reach 86 degrees, while Tucson, Oro Valley and Sahuarita hit 85. The Catalina Foothills and Green Valley top out at 84, Catalina at 82, SaddleBrooke at 80 and Vail at 79. Mount Lemmon stays cool at 59, and Phoenix reaches 86.

Wednesday morning starts mild, with lows in the 50s and near 60. Oro Valley and the Catalina Foothills drop to 60 degrees, Tucson and Marana to 58, and Sahuarita to 55. Green Valley starts at 54, while Vail and SaddleBrooke bottom out at 53. Mount Lemmon dips to 45.

Southeastern Arizona runs a few degrees cooler. Tuesday afternoon highs reach the upper 70s and low 80s, with Douglas at 81 degrees and Elfrida at 80. Sierra Vista, Tombstone and Bowie hit 79, Willcox and Benson reach 78, and Bisbee tops out at 76. Nogales climbs to 81 and Sonoita to 77.

Wednesday morning lows fall into the upper 40s and low 50s. Benson drops to 47 degrees, Sonoita to 49, and Willcox and Elfrida to 50. Tombstone and Nogales start at 51, Sierra Vista, Bisbee and Douglas at 52, and Bowie at 53.

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