Tucson, Pima County warm up under high pressure, rain chances possible by weekend

Above-average temperatures and dry conditions are expected to continue across Tucson and much of Pima County this week as high pressure remains anchored off the coast of California.

The weather pattern will allow for a steady warming trend, pushing afternoon highs into the 70s across the region. Tucson is forecast to reach a high of about 73 degrees on Monday, with similar temperatures expected in surrounding Pima County communities.

Overnight lows will remain mild for late winter standards. Tucson is expected to drop to around 44 degrees Monday morning, while most of Pima County sees similar overnight temperatures.

Looking ahead to the weekend, forecasters are monitoring a developing low-pressure system in the eastern Pacific. If it moves inland, it could bring a shift in conditions, including the possibility of rain in the valleys and snow in higher elevations.

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

