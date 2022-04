TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson has hit 100 degrees for the first time in 2022.

The temperature at Tucson International Airport hit 100 degrees at 12:55 p.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service reported.

Tucson Airport hit 100 degrees at 12:55 PM! That breaks the 2020 record of 99.



And this is the 1st 100 degree day for 2022! #azwx — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) April 26, 2022

Today's high will break the 2020 record of 99 degrees.

