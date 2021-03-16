Tucson could see snow again

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Parts of Tucson woke up to snow Saturday morning, and now we’re mentioning snow in the forecast again for Tuesday morning. And it wasn’t very long ago that the Tucson airport measured 1 inch of snow with that late January storm. This has some Tucsonans wondering why the weather is being so wacky this year.

A quick note that the forecast for tomorrow morning doesn’t look as snowy as Saturday morning. The timing of the front in the early morning makes us need to mention the possibility of a rain/snow mix in Tucson. Even some light accumulations in the foothill areas.

Friday into Saturday's storm was an overachiever. Cold pockets of air dropped the snow level down to where any part of the metro area could have gotten a dusting. If you missed the snow, you probably at least got a decent amount of rainfall. 6-11 inches of snow fell on Mt. Lemmon.

Keep in mind, the La Nina pattern has kept us mostly dry for many months. We continue to be in an exceptional drought. But those recent snows are a good example of how the storm track can dip south and change things up from time to time.

Talking about snow in March seems a little late in the season. But we have had later snowfalls. The latest snow on record at the Tucson airport occurred April 16, 1976.