Triple digits on Thursday and more triple digits to come

Hot! Hot! Hot! That’s exactly what we are looking at today and it’s going to get even hotter as we head into the weekend.

We reached a high of about 106 in Tucson, which was the highest temperature in all of Southern Arizona. That temperature is about 3-6 degrees above what we usually see.

We did see a little bit of wind. We had 11 mile per hour wind speeds in Tucson while places like Green Valley got to as high as 18 miles per hour.

As we head into the early morning hours we will dip to 74 degrees around five and six in the morning before getting up to the nineties at nine in the morning.

Tomorrow Tucson will get to a high of 105 degrees including Marana, which saw 108 degrees today. Most of the area will see triple digits except some areas that will see the mid to upper nineties. This weather will be about 8-12 degrees above normal through Monday.

Cochise County saw all nineties, a lot of them being lower and mid nineties with Willcox, Bowie, and Benson seeing the hottest temperatures at 95 degrees.

A lot of the wind speeds in Cochise County ranged from 12 miles per hour to 21 miles per hour in Tombstone.

Tomorrow Cochise County will see the mid to upper nineties again with Willcox and Douglas seeing 100 degrees.

Make sure to wear sunscreen throughout the day and also stay hydrated!

