Triple-digit heat returns to Tucson as hot weather continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High temperatures across Southeast Arizona are expected to remain near to slightly above normal through the weekend and into next week.

Overnight temperatures will stay mild to warm across much of Pima County.

Tucson is forecast to wake up to a low around 71 degrees. Other communities including Ajo, Santa Rosa and Marana are also expected to see overnight lows in the 70s.

Across Cochise County, temperatures will be slightly cooler with many communities starting the day in the 60s. Sierra Vista is forecast to see a low near 65 degrees.

Afternoon temperatures will climb into the 90s across nearly all of Southern Arizona.

Sierra Vista is expected to reach a high around 92 degrees, while much of Cochise County also warms into the 90s.

In Pima County, some communities are expected to reach triple digits. Tucson is forecast to top out near 100 degrees, marking another hot day across the region.

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