Triple-digit heat returns before Extreme Heat Warning next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms is expected Sunday as drier air and a more stable atmosphere aloft limit storm activity across Southeast Arizona.

Hotter conditions will return next week, with an Extreme Heat Warning in effect for portions of Southeast Arizona from Monday through Friday.

A more active thunderstorm pattern could return during the second half of next week.

Sunday morning will start warm across Pima County.

Tucson is forecast to see an overnight low around 76 degrees, while most communities across the county will wake up to temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Across Cochise County, temperatures will be cooler. Sierra Vista is expected to start the day around 68 degrees, with many other communities across the county also waking up to temperatures in the 60s.

Triple-digit heat will return Sunday afternoon across many lower-elevation communities.

Tucson is forecast to reach a high near 103 degrees, while Ajo and Organ Pipe are expected to climb to around 105 degrees.

Across Cochise County, Sierra Vista is forecast to reach a high near 91 degrees, with other communities across the county warming into the 90s.

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