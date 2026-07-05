Triple-digit heat continues before storm chances return next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly dry conditions are expected across Southeast Arizona through the weekend before deeper moisture moves into the region next week.

That increase in moisture is expected to bring chances for showers and thunderstorms beginning Monday and continuing through much of next week.

High temperatures are forecast to run 3 to 8 degrees above normal from Sunday through Thursday before gradually cooling later in the week.

Sunday morning will begin with another round of warm overnight temperatures across Southern Arizona.

Tucson is forecast to wake up to a low around 77 degrees, while many communities across Pima County are expected to see overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Across Cochise County, Sierra Vista is forecast to start the day around 72 degrees. Other communities across the county will be slightly cooler, with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

Triple-digit heat is expected across all three Southern Arizona counties Sunday afternoon.

Tucson is forecast to reach a high near 105 degrees.

In Santa Cruz County, Nogales is expected to reach 101 degrees.

Across Cochise County, communities including Willcox and Bowie are forecast to climb to at least 100 degrees Sunday afternoon.

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