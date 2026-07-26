Triple-digit heat and daily storm chances continue this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Daily afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are expected across Southeast Arizona through the next week, with day-to-day variations in storm coverage and intensity.

High temperatures are forecast to remain 2 to 5 degrees above normal through the middle of the week before warming to 6 to 10 degrees above normal late this week and into the weekend.

Monday morning will begin with another round of warm overnight temperatures.

Tucson is forecast to wake up to a low around 82 degrees.

Communities including Vail, Sasabe and Green Valley are expected to see overnight lows in the 70s.

Across Cochise County, overnight temperatures will also remain in the 70s. Sierra Vista is forecast to wake up to a low near 72 degrees.

Afternoon temperatures will once again climb into the triple digits across much of Southern Arizona.

Tucson is forecast to reach a high near 105 degrees, while many communities across Pima County are expected to exceed the 100-degree mark.

Across Cochise County, Sierra Vista is expected to warm to around 94 degrees. Communities including Willcox and Bowie are forecast to approach the century mark with highs near 99 degrees.

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