Triple-digit heat and daily storm chances continue across Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hot temperatures are expected to continue across Southeast Arizona through the next week, with daily chances for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

Overnight temperatures Sunday morning will remain warm across the region.

Tucson is forecast to wake up to a low around 82 degrees, while Sierra Vista is expected to start the day near 72 degrees. Other communities across Southern Arizona are forecast to see overnight lows falling somewhere between those temperatures.

Triple-digit heat is expected to return to many lower-elevation communities Sunday afternoon.

Tucson is forecast to reach a high near 106 degrees.

Other communities expected to reach at least 100 degrees include Ajo, Santa Rosa and Willcox.

While temperatures remain hot, residents should also be prepared for the possibility of afternoon and evening thunderstorms each day through the coming week.

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