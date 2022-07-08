Toasty end to the week before better monsoon chances this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon is taking a breather as we have a quiet weather pattern over the next couple of days. Thursday we're staying dry, with just very slight chances for rain in southeastern Cochise County. We're in a warming trend as well that will take us into the weekend.

The heat increases on Friday, with highs around the Tucson metro area solidly in the mid-100s. We see a slightly better chance for showers and thunderstorms developing late south and east of the metro area.

Storm chances are better near the end of the weekend and into early next week. Highs for the next several days will be above average, topping out in the mid to upper-100s this weekend.

