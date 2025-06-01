Things begin to dry out Monday evening as system continues to pass

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Overnight lows on Monday look to be cooler across the board compared to Sunday, despite the system that impacted the region over the weekend.

The majority of Southern Arizona will see lows fall in the 60s, with Tucson’s overnight low at 68 degrees. Sierra Vista will be a few degrees cooler at 65 degrees.

Daytime highs are expected in the 80s for most of the region, also. Tucson’s high on Monday is forecast at 87 degrees. Much of Pima County will see highs reach the upper-80s, with a few 90-degree highs expected out west.

Cochise County, including Sierra Vista, will see highs in the low 80s on Monday.

Some areas could see more showers and thunderstorms through Monday as a result of this weekend’s system.

