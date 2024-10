Temperatures in the Tucson metro area will remain near record levels through the weekend.

Daytime lows on Saturday in the upper-60s to low-70s.

Summer-like heat will continue with highs in the 90s and some places, including Tucson, expected to reach triple digits once again.

Temps look to drop into the new week, but still above average for this time of year.

